THE Pennies had to battle for a 2-0 win at bottom side Tredegar Town on Saturday.
But the three points took them back to the top of the Ardal South East League by a point from unbeaten neighbours Goytre, who won 2-0 against their newly-promoted tenants New Inn, in the first ever Ardal South East League fixture between the two the previous night.
Curtis Methven put Abergavenny 1-0 up in just four minutes assisted by Liam Head, and Adam Hawkins doubled the lead with just under half an hour to play.
That saw them overhaul Goytre, although the Penperlleni outfit have three games in hand after winning 2-0 under the floodlights a few hours earlier, in an unusual away game for them at their home ground.
Goytre started brightly with Anthony Richards directing a header over the bar from an 11th-minute corner, before Alex Berrow was denied by Cohen Riella in the home goal from close-range two minutes later.
Josh Gibson ran on to a through ball to find the back of the net on 16 minutes for Goytre, but was deemed to have been offside when the pass was played.
Tom Rutherford then headed over the bar 12 minutes later from a corner, prior to Jack Pewtner's shot on the turn from a tight angle being saved by Max Manson in the 37th minute.
The New Inn custodian also had to be alert to deny Sam Roberts from close-range four minutes before the interval to ensure the two teams headed back to the changing rooms level at the break.
The tenants went close on the hour mark with Ben Williams' shot on the turn blocked following a long throw into the hosts’ penalty area.
Gibson makes breakthrough on 67 minutes
Caylam Palmer then went close with a 25-yard free-kick before his team finally made the breakthrough on 67 minutes when Gibson applied the decisive finish after being picked out by substitute Lewis McCauley.
Goytre had penalty appeals turned down by referee Phillip Bates in the 86th minute when they felt Gibson had been illegally halted on his way to goal.
But the hosts secured the points five minutes into stoppage-time after Gibson was denied by Manson, but Lewis Iles forced the ball over the line from close-range.
Elsewhere, table rivals Blaenavon Blues' trip to Chepstow Town was scuppered by a frozen pitch.
But their 2nds secured their second win of the season 2-1 over Gwent Premier Combination League basement rival hosts Cwmbran Celtic, Will Priest and a late winner from Kenzie O'Connor securing the three points.
The club are also delighted to announce that Matthew ‘Berba’ Cox has agreed to return as Reserve Team Manager.
Mawr march on at top of GP1 with 5-1 win
Meanwhile, Brynmawr United marched on at the top of Gwent Premier One with a 5-1 victory at AFC Pontymister, Liam Davies firing a hat-trick (45+1, 58, 62) and Charlie Davies a brace (47, 51).
But neighbours Nantyglo were edged 3-2 at Lucas Cwmbran, Carwyn Dawkins briefly putting them 2-1 up on 50 minutes after Harvey Richardson's 35th-minute leveller, only for the hosts to go back in front and Dawkins to see red for two yellow cards.
And Crickhowell were crushed 4-1 at Croesyceiliog Athletic in GP2 after Luc Samuel had put then in front on 28 minutes.
Croesy missed a penalty three minutes later, but only needed another minute to level and another two to go in front before adding two more in the second half.
Crick 2nds were also trampled 8-1 by visitors Tranch in Gwent Central One, while Llanarth fell to a 4-1 loss away to PILCS 2nds, Dawson Stubbs with a consolation penalty.
But Clydach Wasps 2nds won 3-1 away to Forgeside in Govilon thanks to late goals from Kyle Cheshire and Ben Rogers after former Mardy veteran Mark Hughes’ 14th-minute opener had been cancelled out by Calum Burns’ 49th-minute leveller.
Raglan Juniors in seventh heaven
And Raglan Juniors stormed to a magnificent 7-1 win over visitors Caldicot Castle 2nds in East Gwent 2, Larsson Brown with a hat-trick, Harry Dallyn two and one each for Kieran Knight and Martyn Dembicki.
Mardy 2nds took on Bedlinog Vets in a friendly and ran out 7-4 winners, with Chris Price scoring four alongside goals from Aaron Faulkner, Morgan Wait and Ben Symonds.
Abergavenny make the short trip to Penperlleni this Friday night (November 20) to take on New Inn.
Saturday fixtures include – Blaenavon Blues v Newport Corinthians, Brecon Corries v Goytre, Cefn Fforest v Clydach Wasps, Brynmawr v Pontymister, Nantyglo v Lucas Cwmbran, Rassau & Oak v Usk, Abertillery Excel Res v Blaenavon Res, Penygarn & Trevethin v Llanarth, Usk Town Res v Sebastopol Res, Mardy 2nds v Pontnewydd 2nds, Tintern v Raglan.
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