Gwent Premier League County Motors Challenge Cup Quarter-Final
Usk Town 0 Monmouth Town 2
THE Kingfishers defeated hosts Usk Town in a Monmouthshire derby on Saturday to progress through to the semi-finals of the County Motors Cup.
With two divisions separating the sides and the visitors riding high in the top tier and Usk bottom of the Gwent Premier League pyramid, the quarter-final was always going to be a tough test for the home side.
Despite their lowly league position, Usk came into the game off the back of three straight cup wins over higher-ranked sides though – 3-2 over Cwmcarn Athletic, a 4-2 win on spot kicks after a 2-2 draw at Clydach Wasps, and a 2-1 home win over Alway.
And the Green Army put in a valiant effort against the higher-ranked Kingfishers, managing to keep a clean sheet in the second half.
The match started in sunshine on a chilly afternoon with the hosts threatening Monmouth early on, winning a couple of corners within the opening few minutes.
However, their chances soon became limited as the Kingfishers took a firm control of the game, moving the ball around and looking to create opportunities out wide through Brad Phillips and Robbie Atkinson.
And Monmouth found the breakthrough 25 minutes into the game through winger Phillips, receiving the ball on the edge of the box and finding space in the Usk defence before striking a fierce shot into the top corner, leaving host keeper Daniel Cordell with little chance.
And just five minutes later, the visitors doubled their advantage, when a corner was delivered into the home side’s box towards returning Kingfishers striker Taylor Street.
His initial header was saved but the ball spilled loose, allowing experienced defender Dan Spence to tap home and extend Monmouth’s lead to 2-0.
The first half ended with the Kingfishers in pole position, although Usk remained determined to stay in the contest and prevent the visitors from extending their advantage.
At the break, the Kingfishers rang the changes, with Fin Cummins replacing Jake Bevan, and Lucas Harris coming on for Jack Meredith.
Young defender Seb Jones also made his debut for the Monmouth Town first team, coming on to replace Lewis Lloyd with 25 minutes remaining.
The hosts produced an impressive second-half performance and successfully prevented Monmouth from adding to their lead however, with the Kingfishers settling for a 2-0 win to progress to the semi-finals.
Usk will hope to turn cup run form into points
The Usk squad were Matt Hancock, Aled Burkitt, Griff Morgan, Charlie Price, Ellis Lewis, Dylan Howard-McCabe, Sam Vaughan, Louis Quinton, Rory Meredith, Nathan Thomas, Jamie Champion, James Noon, Dan Cordell, Ollie Rudall, Jake Reed and Gene Gurie.
Elsewhere in the quarter-finals, Caerleon beat Ponthir 6-1 at home, Marshfield beat Sifil 3-2 away and Newbridge Town fought out a 2-2 draw with visitors Pentwynmawr Athletic.
Usk’s performance belied their position at the bottom of Gwent Premier 2, where they have just the one win to their name from 11 games and suffered a 9-1 home loss to Crickhowell just seven days earlier.
But their battle to get out of the basement doesn’t get any easier this Saturday (November 21), when they pay a visit to second-placed Ebbw Vale-based Rassau and Oak.
Pontnewynydd sit three points above them in second to bottom, with Riverside Rovers another four points clear.
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