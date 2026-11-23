LEAGUE leaders Abergavenny Town turned on a five-star show away to basement boys New Inn at Goytre's Plough Road ground on Friday night, Corey Paton firing a 25-minute first-half hat-trick.
But unbeaten Goytre, who have games in hand in second, kept up the pressure on the road at Brecon Corries, scoring a late winner.
And the two victors do battle this Friday night (November 27) at Goytre’s Penperlleni base in a mouth-watering Elite Stands UK Ardal South East table-top battle.
Paton put the Pennies one up after just four minutes and had his hat-trick in short order, making it 3-0 with more goals on 22 and 29 minutes.
Ben Brooks then made it 4-0 from the penalty spot five minutes before the break and added his second for 5-0 six minutes into the second period.
To their credit, New Inn tightened up in the last 40 minutes or so and didn't concede again, with Lovelle Barratt firing a consolation on 72 minutes.
Meanwhile at Brecon on Saturday, Corries looked on course to collect only their third point from 10 league meetings with Goytre.
However, the visitors had other thoughts and broke the deadlock following a quickly-taken 83rd-minute corner, which eventually saw substitute Dylan Owen-Davies head home a cross from Lewis McCauley.
The home team made an encouraging start, Jay Hughes flashing a low shot wide from the edge of the penalty area in the 11th minute before Craig Evans struck a shot on the turn straight at Cohen Riella after being picked out by a cross from the left.
Goytre responded in the 15th minute when Sam Roberts was found by a low cross from the left, but his far post effort was blocked.
Roberts then broke down the right flank seconds later, but his searching cross was lifted over the bar by Jack Pewtner from close-range.
Liam Mcanally's header was saved by Riella from a 21st-minute corner before the Goytre keeper saved a low Mitchell Davies 25-yard drive.
Jack Biggs was then denied by Riella from close range after the ball ran to him following a melee.
Josh Gibson sliced a 25-yard drive wide of goal on 35 minutes, prior to Hughes cutting into the visitors' penalty area off the left, but directing his effort wide of the far post.
Craig Evans saw his 41st minute shot from inside the box blocked before Gibson broke into the Corries' penalty area two minutes later, only to be denied by a brave save from Price, leaving it 0-0 at the break.
After the restart, Price had to be alert to keep out a first-time shot from Gibson from the edge of the box after a long ball was flicked into his path, but the effort was flagged offside anyway.
Paul Keddle's low 53rd-minute shot was saved by Riella prior to Corries' substitute Fin Daniels slicing a 25-yard effort wide.
Price then made an important save in the 66th minute to smother the ball at the feet of Cole Doolan when he burst into the penalty area, before Roberts' shot from the edge of the box was blocked following a long throw that was only partially cleared by the Corries' defence.
Corey Evans directed a 25-yard half-volley wide in the 70th minute before Goytre manager Dale Clarke made an attacking double substitution five minutes later.
The move ultimately paid dividends as the unbeaten visitors finally made the breakthrough with seven minutes remaining, after the hosts momentarily switched-off at a set-piece.
There was still drama, as Corries' Steve Goodwin came within a whisker of equalising in the 91st minute directing a header narrowly wide of the far post from a deep free-kick, before Keddle was shown a red card two minutes later for comments made towards referee Callum Richards.
The hosts then had penalty appeals for handball turned down in the fifth minute of stoppage-time as Goytre held on to take all three points.
Blues beat Newport Corinthians – Page ??
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