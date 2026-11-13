The closure of a major A road between Abergavenny and Raglan will close next week, sending traffic on a detour via a country lane while some will cross two counties to make the same journey.
The works will be carried out over two periods, each lasting five nights between the hours of 8pm and 6am.
Teams will be carrying out essential work to refurbish the deck of the Pitt Village overbridge, which will mean only one lane of the dual carriageway will be able to remain open.
From Monday November 16th for five nights, there will be a full eastbound closure and lane 2 closure westbound.
From Monday November 23rd for five nights, there will be a full westbound closure and lane 2 closure eastbound.
The diversion route will send most vehicles via the old Abergavenny road, B4598, which roughly follows the same route as the A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny. However, the narrow and windy road is not suitable for all vehicles.
HGVs will have to return to the A449 and drive down to Coldra, before joining the M4 and travelling west to junction 26. After driving to the top of Malpas road in Newport, drivers should join the A4042 and follow it to Abergavenny. Those affected by the eastbound closure next week should do this in reverse.
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