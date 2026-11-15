GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a convicted drug dealer and modern slaver who absconded from Prescoed Prison near Usk yesterday (Saturday, November 14).
Dwayde Stock's last known location was Malpas Road, Newport, at 6pm on Saturday.
The 32-year-old was serving a nine-year jail sentence for drug supply and modern day slavery offences, having been sentenced for offences linked to an organised crime group from Newport who were exploiting teenagers to sell drugs on their behalf in 2023.
Stock is described as a white man about 5’9” tall of a slim build, wearing his hair tied back in a ponytail.
He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, a grey tracksuit top, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a black watch.
He has links to Newport, Cardiff, Lancashire, Swansea and Neath, Port Talbot.
A police spokesperson said: “It is believed there may be a potential risk due to the fact that the individual is no longer in the custody of the prison service.
“Gwent Police has activated its operational plan with the aim of locating Stock and the prison is co-operating fully with us.
“Members of the public are advised not to approach Stock and to instead call police if they see him or have any information on 101, quoting 2600372425, you can send a direct message on Facebook or X, or online: https://www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/“
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
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