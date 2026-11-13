The global Microsoft outage has caused chaos for those who rely on the company’s software for work and vital public services across the local area today.
What is the latest on the outage?
As of Friday afternoon at 1.30pm, Microsoft has said it has seen ‘improvements’ to its systems in the United States and Europe. But it has taken over 20 hours to reach this point, and while email services are slowly returning for some, others are still facing disruption and have been unable to use internal communications and email external organisations all day.
Where emails are being delivered, they may be substantially delayed and other apps people use every day, including Microsoft Teams, may still not work.
Who is affected?
Several local services have confirmed they are affected, including Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Monmouthshire County Council.
Gwent Police has also confirmed its online reporting service is currently offline, and urges anyone who needs to report a non-emergency to contact 101.
There may be delays in receiving, accessing and responses to enquiries from Aneurin Bevan University Health board’s services and it has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
Monmouthshire County Council is experiencing similar issues, and urges anyone who needs to contact council services to use phone lines by calling 01633 644644. Community Hubs and libraries are also open as normal.
The Register Office main line number (01873 735435) is also currently unavailable.
The team can be contacted directly via one of these numbers if you have an urgent enquiry:
01873 735439
01873 735407
01873 735437
01873 735417
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