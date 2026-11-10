Drivers using a busy A-road near Abergavenny are being urged to plan ahead this morning, as a lane closure brings potential disruption to those travelling to the town.
One lane has been closed by police on the A4042 McDonald’s Roundabout near Pontypool.
“This may cause delays, please avoid the area, and find alternative routes for your journey,” a spokesperson said.
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Current traffic data from AA reveals ‘very slow’ traffic on the approach to the roundabout from the A472.
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