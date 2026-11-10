Drivers using a busy A-road near Abergavenny are being urged to plan ahead this morning, as a lane closure brings potential disruption to those travelling to the town.

One lane has been closed by police on the A4042 McDonald’s Roundabout near Pontypool.

In a statement, Gwent Police confirmed it has asked drivers to avoid the area.

“This may cause delays, please avoid the area, and find alternative routes for your journey,” a spokesperson said.

Current traffic data from AA reveals ‘very slow’ traffic on the approach to the roundabout from the A472.