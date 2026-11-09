A woman will pay compensation amounting to the value of goods she stole from a shop in Abergavenny earlier this year.
Amy Druce, who is from the town, failed to appear in court earlier this year and a warrant was issued for her arrest. The 39-year-old eventually appeared before Newport Magistrates Court on November 3, where she admitted stealing from the Tesco Express store on Frogmore Street.
Druce entered a guilty plea for stealing the Jack Daniels Whiskey, contrary to section 1(1) and 7 of the Theft Act 1968. She was ordered to pay the sum of £85 in compensation and was handed an additional £40 in fines, reduced from £60 owing to her guilty plea.
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