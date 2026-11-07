A man has been charged for offences relating to a number of thefts from commercial premises in Abergavenny this week.
Guy Seabourne, 40, has been charged with six counts of theft from four different stores in Abergavenny in the space of just two days. The alleged offences took place between Monday November 2 and Wednesday November 4.
Seabourne, who is of no fixed address, was held in police custody to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on Friday November 6.
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