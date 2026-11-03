AN Abergavenny man has been ordered to pay fines and compensation after being found guilty of damaging a man’s property on multiple occasions.
Mukesh Kumar, 38, of High Street, denied the three charges at trial in Newport Magistrates’ Court, but was ultimately found guilty.
The court heard that Kumar’s first offence occurred in Abergavenny in June 2025, where he damaged the victim’s CCTV camera, with the intention to destroy it.
Kumar’s second offence was in October 2025, where he intentionally damaged the victim’s CCTV camera wires.
The most recent offence occurred in November 2025, where he again intentionally damaged the victim’s CCTV camera.
Kumar was ordered to pay £130 compensation for each offence, totalling £390.
For the most recent offence, he was also fined £311, ordered to pay £650 in costs and a £124 surcharge.
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