A man has received a prestigious award for his work to transform a community space in Abergavenny and empower the people from the wider community who use it every day.
Jim Quinn, from the Growing Space at Mardy Park, was one of just seven people from across Wales to receive the RHS Wales in Bloom Champion Certificate, which is awarded to people across Wales for their roles in horticulture and community gardening spaces.
Growing Space Mardy Park also achieved an Outstanding Level 5 Award, recognising the exceptional work of volunteers who have transformed and maintained the site.
“We support people with mental health issues, learning disabilities and people who are neurodiverse,” Jim said about The Growing Space.
“We teach gardening skills, the guys get to take the veg home and we produce some of the veg for the kitchens here as well.”
“I was privileged to be awarded an RHS Wales in Bloom Champion Award, which if I’m honest is due to the large contribution of the team and all their hard work. The guys turn up rain or shine.”
Earlier this year, The Growing Space opened for the National Garden Scheme (NGS) allowing the public to see fruits of all the effort the team puts in over the course of the year.
The Growing Space will open for the NGS annually, celebrating the latter’s centenary year in 2027.
Jim also paid tribute to everybody’s hard work, battling through the harsh winter and hot summer this year.
“I feel privileged to work with them,” he added.
“They’re a great bunch of guys.”
Also at the awards, Abergavenny in Bloom continued its impressive record, achieving Gold and winning the Towns category for the third consecutive year. The town also celebrated individual success, with Thomas Nethercott from Our Lady and St Michael's Primary School receiving the Jim Goodwin Young Person Award, becoming the first person from Abergavenny to receive the honour. The school was also recognised in the RHS Schools Category, achieving Level Two, while The Angel Hotel secured a Gold Award in its category.
Usk added another impressive chapter to its Wales in Bloom story, achieving Gold and winning the Large Village category. The award marks Usk's 40th Wales in Bloom title, a remarkable milestone reflecting four decades of community pride and commitment.This year's achievements are particularly significant following a challenging growing season. Throughout a hot and dry summer, volunteers across Monmouthshire devoted countless hours to watering displays, tending flowerbeds and caring for valued green spaces, ensuring communities continued to bloom despite difficult conditions.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: "Behind every award lies a story of kindness, community spirit and people coming together to make a difference.”
“These achievements belong to the volunteers, schoolchildren, businesses and community groups who care deeply about where they live."
“Their commitment not only makes our towns and villages more beautiful, it brings people together, creates friendships and strengthens community pride. My heartfelt congratulations and thanks go to everyone involved."
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.