Also at the awards, Abergavenny in Bloom continued its impressive record, achieving Gold and winning the Towns category for the third consecutive year. The town also celebrated individual success, with Thomas Nethercott from Our Lady and St Michael's Primary School receiving the Jim Goodwin Young Person Award, becoming the first person from Abergavenny to receive the honour. The school was also recognised in the RHS Schools Category, achieving Level Two, while The Angel Hotel secured a Gold Award in its category.