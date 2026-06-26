A new potting shed at a community resource centre in Abergavenny has been completed with the support of a grant from the National Garden Scheme (NGS).
“As retired nurse I understand the benefits of out door space on the well-being, both physically and mentally, of individuals and so I am delighted that the National Garden Scheme was able to support this project, from which so many people will benefit,” she said.
The gardens are laid out around disabled access paths with a hand rail. There are 3 large herbaceous borders, a prairie border, a tropical border, and veg and fruit beds.
There is also an established orchard, as well as the fruit trees we have planted plus bees. The River Gavenny runs through the lower part of the site and is bordered by park land. The gardens are tended by the Growing Space team, whose volunteers range from 18 to 96 years. Many of the team have a history of mental ill health, have learning difficulties, are on the autism spectrum or suffer from physical disability; the gardens are a testament to all their hard work.
Many of the plants have been grown from seeds and cuttings they have nurtured. They have also developed an area where vegetables are grown for the kitchen at the Mardy Park Resource Centre and they aim to provide meals on wheels with some of the veg. This wonderful project really benefits the whole community.
Jim Quinn, who leads the project and supports the volunteers is delighted with the new potting shed and the way the garden has developed.
He said, “It is a lovely spot for the clients at the centre, people visiting loved ones and the nurses often have their lunch sitting in the garden.”
Mardy Park Resource Centre also has some palliative care beds and the garden provides a fabulous resource for families when visiting loved ones at the end of life. The garden has a number of places where people can sit undisturbed and gather their thoughts.
The National Garden Scheme which will be celebrating its centenary in 2027 and works with projects across the local area, including the stunning gardens on the Llanover Estate and over the county border in Powys, in areas like Crickhowell and Tretower.
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