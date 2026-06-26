There is also an established orchard, as well as the fruit trees we have planted plus bees. The River Gavenny runs through the lower part of the site and is bordered by park land. The gardens are tended by the Growing Space team, whose volunteers range from 18 to 96 years. Many of the team have a history of mental ill health, have learning difficulties, are on the autism spectrum or suffer from physical disability; the gardens are a testament to all their hard work.