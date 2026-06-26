Monmouthshire County Council has appointed two Litter and Dog Control Civil Enforcement Officers as part of a six-month trial to help reduce littering and improve compliance with Dog Control Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).
There are 15 such public spaces affected by the regulations in Abergavenny, including Bailey Park and Castle Meadows.
The initiative aims to support cleaner, safer, and more attractive public spaces across the county. While the vast majority of dog owners act responsibly, the council continues to receive regular complaints about dog fouling and dogs being exercised in restricted areas, including sports pitches where bans have been in place since 2024.
Cllr Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, said: “We have received increasing concerns from local volunteers about persistent littering and dog fouling.”
“Recent incidents, including a delayed football tournament due to fouled pitches and fire risks from discarded barbecue waste during the spring heatwave, highlight the need for stronger enforcement.”
“While we value community support and want to thank the many local residents who not only do the right thing but also encourage others to do so, it is essential that we also uphold the law to protect our public spaces.”
The officers will work across both urban and rural areas, targeting known hotspots for littering and non-compliance. They are authorised to issue Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) for offences, including:
- £75 for littering (£50 if paid within 10 days)
- £100 for PSPO breaches (£75 if paid within 10 days)
- Dispose of litter responsibly using bins or by taking it home
- Follow PSPO dog control rules, including observing signage in restricted areas such as sports pitches and children’s play areas
- Keep dogs on a lead where required, including in cemeteries and at historic sites
- Always clean up after dogs and dispose of waste appropriately
- Carry dog waste bags at all times when walking a dog
- Place dogs on a short lead when requested by an authorised officer
More serious cases may be referred to court, where fines of up to £2,500 can be issued.
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