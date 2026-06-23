A cafe and bar in Abergavenny has been named as the Turkish restaurant in Wales at a glittering award ceremony in London.
Kahve, on Lewis Lane, is a Turkish inspired café and restaurant by day, transforming into a vibrant cocktail bar and dining destination with music by night. Now, they can add scooping the top award for Wales at the fourth annual Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards in London to their list of accolades.
“We’re thrilled to share that Kahve Cafe Bar has been named Best Turkish Restaurant in Wales at the 4th Annual Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway Awards, held at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square,” the owners announced on social media.
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