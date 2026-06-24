“If you need medical help, please think carefully about the services you choose. Choosing the right place to receive advice and care will help us ensure that our hospitals are not overwhelmed and enable us to provide timely treatment for patients most in need. Please consider visiting your local pharmacy, your GP, visit https://orlo.uk/UGJMP or call NHS 111 for advice. You can also ring 111 if you need to access urgent appointments when your own GP surgery is closed.”