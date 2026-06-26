Lilly, also 14, was reported missing last Saturday and police discovered a body in the area of Duffryn Park, Blaina, late on Monday night. Although formal identification is yet to take place, her name is being released with the knowledge of her family as they will form part of the court proceedings.
The force has urged the public to remain considerate around the matter, especially regarding the nature of comments online and encourages people not to speculate any further while the criminal investigation continues.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Lilly at this difficult time,” said Detective Chief Inspector Steve Thomas.
“We understand that there has been a great deal of interest in this ongoing investigation. It is vital that people consider how their language, especially comments made online, could affect our ability to bring anyone found to have committed a criminal offence to justice.“
“Even though we’ve reached this significant development in our investigation, our enquiries continue and you will still see a significant police presence in the area. Examinations of scenes will be continuing over the coming days, including at Duffryn Park, where cordons remain in place.“
“I would like to thank local residents for their continued support and those impacted by the cordons for their patience during this time.”
Meanwhile, the Crown Prosecution Service has also confirmed it has authorised the charges in the case, and remains committed making sure that nobody is able to prejudice any future hearings into the case.
Jenny Hopkins, of the CPS, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Gwent Police to charge 14-year-old boy with the offence of murder.“The defendant cannot be named for legal reasons.“
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this person are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial.“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
”Anyone with CCTV footage or information that could assist our investigation, can speak to police officers in person, or contact us on the usual channels.”
“You can contact police on 101, quoting log reference 2600194414, you can send a direct message on Facebook or X, or online: https://www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with information or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”
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