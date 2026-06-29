A body has been discovered in the search for a missing woman from Crickhowell. She was reported missing last Thursday.
Kay, aged 61, hadn’t been seen since the early morning of the same day and officers have been searching alongside members of the community ever since. Sadly, Dyfed Powys Police confirmed a body had been found during the search.
“Sadly, we can confirm that a body has been found during the search for Kay, who was reported missing from Crickhowell on Thursday (25/6),” a spokesperson said.
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