A Canadian-led project bringing people around the world together to view the expected solar eclipse this year is expanding to the UK by collaborating with a Monmouthshire Scouts group.
The 1st Raglan group is joining a growing network of Scouts from across the UK and Europe participating with the Fin Whale Eclipse Project to promote safe viewing and education of the eclipse, connecting youth engagement with whale conservation.
“Our goal is to help young people experience the eclipse safely while giving them a meaningful way to learn about science, nature, and conservation,” said Paige Denton.
“The Scout groups are a perfect fit because they bring together community, education, adventure, and service.”
Participating Scout groups receive certified solar eclipse glasses and a Scout Eclipse Activity Booklet designed to help young people learn about the eclipse, safe viewing, astronomy, and conservation in a fun and educational way.
The August 12, 2026 total solar eclipse will cross the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic Ocean, and northern Spain. During the event, totality — when the Moon completely blocks the Sun — will last for up to 2 minutes and 18 seconds.
In 2024, the youth-led Canadian project connected part of the North American eclipse with the migration of the endangered monarch butterfly, committing $75,000 to the conservation of the species. Now, the same principle is being applied to the whale population, which uses the moon as a way of navigation during migration periods.
While studying the path of the 2026 eclipse, the team discovered that it closely mirrors the migration route of the Atlantic Fin Whale, one of the largest animals on Earth and a vulnerable species. That discovery inspired the creation of The Fin Whale Eclipse Project.
The project will dedicate 15% of net proceeds toward whale and ocean conservation initiatives.
“A total solar eclipse is one of the most unforgettable events a person can experience,” said Emilie Leclercq.
“But it must be viewed safely. We hope this project helps people prepare properly, while also drawing attention to the incredible Atlantic Fin Whale and the importance of protecting our oceans.”
The Fin Whale Eclipse Project is a youth-led science, safety, and conservation initiative based in Oakville, Ontario, Canada. Created for the total solar eclipse, the project connects the eclipse path with the migration route of the Atlantic Fin Whale.
The project provides certified solar eclipse glasses across the United Kingdom and Europe and supports whale and ocean conservation through a portion of net proceeds.
The Fin Whale Eclipse Project is also the official supplier of solar eclipse glasses for several organizations and institutions, including:
· Festival d’Astronomie in Paris, France
· Planétarium de Mailly le Château
· The Municipality of Logroño, Spain
· Techniquest in Cardiff
· Société astronomique de France
Some of the organisers have even provided The Chronicle with a pair of their own ready for the big day!
The team believes the project offers a strong human-interest, science, environment, education, and youth entrepreneurship story ahead of one of Europe’s most important sky events of 2026.
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