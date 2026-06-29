A MEMORIAL darts tournament has been organised to honour the legacy of Sian Harris.
On Saturday, August 15, Cwmbran Workingmen’s Club will host the first annual Sian Harris memorial competition, in a day of fun, darts, friends and family.
There will also be a duck race to honour Sian’s love of ducks, and an auction for a signed shirt of professional darts player Nick Kenny - with all proceeds going towards Breast Cancer Research UK.
Doors open from 11am, with blind pairs set to begin 12.30pm and the singles competition following its conclusion.
Entry for blind pairs is £3 per person and singles £5 per person.
Organisers are looking for more sponsors. If you are interested in sponsorship, you can contact Lexie on 07927366439.
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