The event has continues to grow year-on-year. Abergavenny Pride was established in 2019 when wife-and-wife team Kate and Elaine McCulloch, along with friend Jo Webb, were talking about the lack of visible LGBTQ+ presence in the town. Elaine posted on a local Facebook group to gauge interest, and fast forward a few months, the firstAbergavenny Pride was held on July 6th, 2019, with over 200 people in attendance and some wonderfully heart-warming stories taking place. Since then, it has raised awareness of LGBTQ+ issues while celebrating diversity within the local community.