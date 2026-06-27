The annual Abergavenny Pride parade returned for its sixth year over the weekend as a parade of colour and unity wound through the streets of the town centre before arriving at the castle for a packed day of events and entertainment.
Starting outside Baker Street Cinema, the parade followed Baker Street down to Frogmore Street, before moving up Nevill Street and looping around St John’s Street, High Street and back up Nevill Street before walking up Castle Street and into the historic ruins.
Organisations from across the area came together for the big day, including Gwent Police, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Abergavenny Town Council and many more to promote diversity and equality in modern society. Catherine Fookes MP and Abergavenny’s Mayor, Cllr Bryony Nicholson, also joined the parade.
The event has continues to grow year-on-year. Abergavenny Pride was established in 2019 when wife-and-wife team Kate and Elaine McCulloch, along with friend Jo Webb, were talking about the lack of visible LGBTQ+ presence in the town. Elaine posted on a local Facebook group to gauge interest, and fast forward a few months, the firstAbergavenny Pride was held on July 6th, 2019, with over 200 people in attendance and some wonderfully heart-warming stories taking place. Since then, it has raised awareness of LGBTQ+ issues while celebrating diversity within the local community.
A two-year hiatus during the pandemic increased the challenges for the LGBTQ+ community that are often heightened by difficult family relationships and social isolation, which motivated the team of volunteers to get Abergavenny Pride up and running for the second time in 2021. From those humble beginnings at St Mary’s Priory, this year’s event saw a bigger performance lineup, more stalls and talks from professionals in the community.
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