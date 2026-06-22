Classic country rock band ‘Crossroads’ entertained an enthusiastic following on Friday 19th at the Royal Oak raising over £100 for St David’s Hospice.
Among the audience was the legendary Kingsley Ward from world famous Rockfield Studios who shared ‘classic rock’ stories with the band afterwards.
Music fans can enjoy watching Crossroads performing at several events around the town in the summer months including at Bar 125 on the Monnow Bridge during local music festival ‘Monstock’ held on Saturday 25th July, and closing performance at the Monmouth Agricultural Show on Sunday 16th August.
Monstock is a free pop-up music festival. The volunteer-driven event takes place in venues across town and features local bands, folk groups, and rock performers. Donations collected during the festival go directly to charity
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