A PILATES studio is taking on 24 hours of movement following the launch of a Reformerthon this September in aid of St David’s Hospice.
PT Pilates was founded in Usk by Jane Gambarini in 2021, following her diagnoses with multiple sclerosis in 2010, when at the time juggling a one and two-year-old.
The Reformerthon is on September 12 in their studio, where they will be teaching 24 Reformer Pilates classes back-to-back over 24 hours.
The aim is to bring together businesses, sports clubs, instructors, trainees, clients and members of the wider community to raise funds and awareness for the charity.
Jane’s pilates passion started when a friend was taking a pilates exam and asked her to go along to see what it was like, and she hasn’t looked back.
“It changed my life,” said Jane. “For me personally, there’s a story of resilience behind the challenge.
“Following my multiple sclerosis diagnosis and a complete career change from corporate technology leadership into the wellness industry, PT Pilates has grown from a small studio into a thriving community business.
“Seeing that community now rally around a cause like this has been incredibly special.”
PT Pilates have worked closely with St David’s Hospice, with the aim of raising £5,000, and have also submitted an application to Guinness World Records, which they hope will shine a bigger spotlight on the fundraising effort.
“We’ve already raised more than £2,300 towards our target, which shows just how much our local community cares about supporting St David’s Hospice Care,” added Jane.
“As someone who has experienced first-hand how movement can transform lives, it’s incredibly meaningful to be bringing people together for a challenge like this.
“There will no doubt be moments when we’re exhausted, but knowing that every class we teach will help support patients and families through some of their most difficult times will keep us going.”
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