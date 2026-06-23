A charity tractor run to celebrate father’s day has been hailed a great success by those who participated and sponsored.
It started at The Chainbridge Inn, Usk, raising funds for the MND Association and We Are Farming Minds. It was also 20 years since the Guinness World Record British Tractor Challenge, where over 2,000 tractors broke the world record for the amount of tractors working together at the sane time
“A huge well done must go to past Gwent YFC Chair Laura Baker for organising the event, to the main sponsors NFU Cymru Usk, to The Chainbridge Inn and to everyone who took part,” said Laura Anne Jones MS.
“I am sure a fantastic amount was raised for two very worthy causes.”
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