Staff at Haberdashers Monmouth School will once again be clambering into giant fancy dress costumes this weekend for the school’s annual Staff Masked Singer extravaganza which takes place on Saturday at the Blake Theatre.
This year’s event will be raising money for two great causes - St David Hospice Care and Guide Dogs and will feature a line up of heavily disguised staff members all keen to show off their musical talents and pull the wool over the eyes of colleagues and students alike.
Last year the popular event, now in its fifth year, raised more than £1,500 was raised for The Ted Senior Foundation and The National Foundation for Retired Service Animals.
The fun evening will be hosted, as always, by music teacher Sarah Pearson Fowler and will feature a number of special guests.
The Staff Masked Singer takes place on Saturday at the Blake Theatre and tickets are available now from https://www.ticketsource.com/haberdashers-monmouth-schools/staff-masked-singer/2026-06-20/19:00/t-gllrvjl
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