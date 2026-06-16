The classic family tale of a wooden puppet that dreams of being a ‘real boy’ will be brought to life in the ancient ruins of Abergavenny Castle this summer as outdoor theatre comes to town.
The theatre company, Illyria Theatre, will stage the production lasting roughly 95 minutes with a 20 minute interval on August 2 this year, making it the ideal opportunity to get the kids out of the house and into the open air for the summer holidays!
Many will be familiar with the old tale. Childless toymaker Geppetto makes a wooden puppet – little realising the chaos he is about to unleash. The puppet yearns for adventure and runs away, but instead of excitement only finds glorious attractions containing hidden dangers. He returns home hoping to be showered with sympathy and learns his tribulations are just beginning. Running away hasn’t worked; lying won’t work; he must become a real boy to achieve the belonging he craves. Collodi’s classic has been translated into no fewer than 260 languages since it was first published in 1883. Illyria celebrates this magical coming-of-age tale in a thrilling musical outdoor show.
Tickets will be available via The Borough Theatre’s website and box office. Children under three go free, those between three and seven will cost £11 and adults will be £19.50. However, a family of four, including two adults and two U18s, can get a group ticket for £55. Visitors are also being advides this is an outdoor event and will go ahead rain or shine. There will be no toilets located in the castle grounds during the performance. The nearest toilets will be located at Castle Street Car Park.
Illyria Theatre will also be bringing The Pirates of Penzance to life at the same location on August 23 for a second summer visit to town. Head to the Chronicle’s website for more on that production!
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