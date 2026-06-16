Tickets will be available via The Borough Theatre’s website and box office. Children under three go free, those between three and seven will cost £11 and adults will be £19.50. However, a family of four, including two adults and two U18s, can get a group ticket for £55. Visitors are also being advides this is an outdoor event and will go ahead rain or shine. There will be no toilets located in the castle grounds during the performance. The nearest toilets will be located at Castle Street Car Park.