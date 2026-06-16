AREAS including Capel y Ffin near Abergavenny are now in range of 4G coverage, as eleven more masts were activated in Wales this year.
The masts provide residents with fast, reliable mobile internet regardless of which mobile network they’re signed up with.
The activation comes from The Shared Rural Network, a partnership between the government and mobile network operators, which looks to improve mobile signal in hard-to-reach rural areas. It brings the total number of masts in Wales to 55.
Jo Stevens, Secretary of State for Wales said: “Residents and businesses in rural communities all over Wales need access to fast and reliable mobile coverage to stay in touch day-to-day as well as get help quickly in emergencies.
“Hitting this milestone means that more people In Wales have better access to the services they need. It is an important step in our mission to grow the Welsh economy by supporting businesses to succeed and creating opportunities in every corner of Wales.”
Better mobile coverage will help rural businesses stay in touch with customers and suppliers, manage deliveries and keep staff connected while working across large or remote areas. It will also give local communities more reliable access to services, work and everyday communication, while helping people get support more quickly in an emergency.
Liz Lloyd, UK Telecoms Minister said: “The Shared Rural Network is helping bring every part of the UK into the digital age, including some of Wales’s most remote communities.
“From Yr Wyddfa to Powis Castle, these upgrades will make it easier for local communities to access vital services, stay in touch and for businesses to grow.
“The switching on of these masts shows how government investment is improving mobile coverage in the places that need it most.”
Across Great Britain, over 140 4G masts have been activated due to government funding for the SRN. The vast majority involve upgrades to existing masts rather than building new infrastructure, helping to preserve the natural beauty of rural areas while boosting connectivity for communities.
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