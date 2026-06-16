Filming has kicked off this month in the Brecon Beacons for a brand new BBC Wales comedy featuring Gavin and Stacey and Stella stars Ruth Jones and Steve Speirs.
Better Later, which is also written by the duo looks at the unexpected joys of an unlikely friendship and is centred on the relationship between two people who meet at a knee trauma clinic; retired teacher Clive (Speirs) is 60 and widowed and environmental health officer Shelley Anne (Jones) is 55 and going through a bitter divorce.
Ruth Jones says: “In a funny way this show has been 35 years in the making, which is when I first met Steve. It’s not that we’re slow writers it’s just that we’ve been up to other things. It’s fantastic to be back in front of the camera with him again.”
Steve Speirs says: “Our first time acting together for quite a long time, Ruth makes me laugh more than anyone and I’m a terrible giggler. This could be a long shoot.”
The series is filmed in and around South Wales including the Brecon Beacons and is set in a fictional village called ‘Brynfach’ with transmission dates to be released later this year. The series has been commissioned from BBC Cymru Wales and BBC Comedy and made by Tidy Productions in association with BBC Studios Comedy, with support from Creative Wales.
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