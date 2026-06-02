Hay Festival 2026 closed on Sunday 31 May after record numbers enjoyed more than 600 events with writers, thinkers and performers over 11 days.
Highlights can be enjoyed on Hay Festival Anytime now at hayfestival.org/anytime for an annual subscription of £20 per year.
Held at the Festival’s free-to-enter site in Hay-on-Wye, the event launches the best new fiction and non-fiction books, while offering insights and debate around significant global issues, world-class comedy and music, and a vibrant programme of pop-up events, workshops, and activities for all ages.
In numbers, the Festival saw more than 210K tickets issued, up 5 per cent on last year; 70K books sold, up 35 per cent; and almost 7,500 school pupils attended the free Schools Days.
Headliners included activists Malala Yousafzai, Gisèle Pelicot, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Sarah Wynn-Williams; actors Emma Thompson, Miriam Margolyes, Ashley Walters, Hugh Bonneville; writers Ian McEwan, Maggie O'Farrell, Ruth Ozeki, Samantha Harvey, Ocean Vuong, Val McDermid, Colm Tóibín, Fredrik Backman, Cressida Cowell, Tayari Jones, Douglas Stuart, Elizabeth Day, Elizabeth Strout, Frank Cottrell-Boyce, Matt Haig, Siri Hustvedt; policy experts David Miliband, Nicola Sturgeon, Louise Casey; comedians Dawn French, Michael McIntyre, Sara Pascoe, Tim Minchin, Sandi Toksvig, Tom Allen, Greg Davies, Alan Davies, Paul Merton, Suki Webster; historians Alice Roberts, David Olusoga, Zakia Sewell, Serhii Plokhy, Simon Schama; artist Charlie Mackesy; poets Kae Tempest, Michael Rosen, MC Grammar; chefs Mary Berry, Prue Leith; and many more.
Hay Festival Medals were awarded to a quartet of changemakers – Malala Yousafzai (Education), Emma Thompson (Drama), Michael Rosen (Poetry) and Jeremy Bowen (Journalism) – while a special visit from Wales’ Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan MS spotlighted the Festival’s important role in showcasing culture in Wales.
Hay Festival Global CEO Julie Finch said: “Over the past two weeks artists and audience members have inspired us, on stage and off. Under radiant May sunshine, the world’s greatest storytellers have taken us on a journey of imagination and hope – crossing borders with empathy, tackling complex issues with nuanced conversation, and posing bold solutions to the shared challenges of our times.
“In this National Year of Reading – and as we look ahead to our 40th anniversary year in 2027 – we are buoyed up by the passion for literature on display. Our book sales have never been stronger. It’s a reminder that we need our writers more than ever and our readers to stand with them in defence of these spaces of free expression.”
Alongside the best new fiction and non-fiction, the ever-changing world was drawn into focus with commentary from leading politicians, economists, historians and scientists, while journalists and commentators digested the UK’s recent local elections and looked ahead.
Nights at the Festival were given over to great music, comedy and entertainment with a renewed focus on innovative, immersive event experiences, while a host of free pop-up activities and performances delighted audiences between sessions.
Hay Festival's emotional 2026 wrap film narrated by guest speaker, actor and activist Emma Thompson.
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