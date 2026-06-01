A Wales rugby legend will be depicted in a play about his life when the show hits the stage in Monmouth and Abergavenny this July.
John Bevan toured New Zealand and Australia with the British Lions in 1971 and was part of the Wales squad that won the Grand Slam in the Five Nations Championship of the same year.
It was the first time the Lions had beaten the All Blacks on their own turf, something no Lions side has done since over the course of a series.
He is also fondly remembered in rugby union was when he scored a try for the Barbarians in their victory over New Zealand in 1973. Shortly after he would switch codes and join Rugby League side, Warrington.
The play follows Bevan through the triumphant New Zealand tour up to his first game at Warrington and the Challenge Cup game at Wembley.
Writer Mari Lloyd said, “I’m fascinated by sport and how that links to history, heritage and regional identity. Success requires a pursuit of excellence that needs the power of teamwork. How would a young player navigate that when thrown onto the world stage?”
The play asks questions about the outer trappings of success and looks at the more important inner feelings of self-worth and connection to a team, a place and a community.
As part of the play’s development, rehearsed readings have been performed at the Welfare Hall in Tylorstown and at the Warrington Wolves Foundation.
This new production builds on the successful first collaboration of playwright Mari Lloyd and director/producer Julia Stubbs on Mari’s debut play, Still Here. Its acclaimed 2025 revival toured South Wales and was named one of The Edit’s 'Top 20 Shows We Saw Across Wales'.
Bevan will be portrayed by Welsh actor, Soctt Gutteridge, who trained with the National Youth Theatre followed by RADA, graduating in 2020. He is based in London.
Most recently, Scott could be seen as 'Tybalt' in Theatr Cymru's production of Romeo A Juliet which was directed by Steffan Donnelly and finished a tour with a run at the Sam Wanamaker Theatre. Scott’s further professional theatre credits include ‘Guiderius’ in Gregory Doran’s Cymbeline at the RSC, ‘Edward’ in Samantha O’Rourke’s play Sleeping Beauty directed by Ameera Conrad, Tamara Harvey’s Curtain Up at Theatre Clwyd.
His film credits include the role of ‘Fancy Clanton’ in Kenneth Branagh’s award-winning autobiographical feature Belfast. Scott's television credits include a guest role in Doctors for the BBC. Short film credits include a lead role in John Parr’s A Pack of Five as well as Samantha O'Rourke’s BFI short The Girl with the Haunted Vagina.
Tickets are available for shows on July 1 at The Blake Theatre, in Monmouth, via their website and doors open at 7.30PM. The show will also make its way to Abergavenny on July 4th at the Melville Centre. Doors there will open at 7pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.