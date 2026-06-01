A SERIES of strange, bizarre lights appearing in the skies over Abergavenny has left locals baffled.
Last weekend, the skies lit up with all manner of orbs, pulsating lights, and things that moved in an erratic and unusual manner.
As Abergavenny collectively turned its head to the skies, we wondered whether we were being monitored by beings from another planet, or if there was a more rational explanation for the strange sightings.
Social media users swore that the light was too high for a drone and too low for an asteroid.
Apparently, the flashy light could be seen moving through the clouds with some velocity and caused dogs to bark.
In the last week or so, similar sightings have been confirmed in Raglan, Pontypool, Croesyceiliog, and Bridgend.
One Abergavenny lady told the Chronicle, “The Saturday before last, I was in my friend's garden in Croesy having a ciggie when I looked up and saw it.
“It was like the light you get during a thunderstorm, but concentrated in one area and moving in a strange pattern just above the cloud cover.
“I didn’t think much of it at the time, and my friend said it was probably the spotlight from the American Circus that was in town that weekend, but now the lights have started appearing closer to home, it makes me think it could be something else.”
However, pragmatists were quick to dismiss the light as a spacecraft full of intergalactic types and pointed out that the light from the circus is pretty powerful and can illuminate things in a ten mile radius.
Former AM Nick Ramsay also pointed out on the Abergavenny Voice, “This phenomenon is called the ‘Dance.’ It’s caused by powerful spotlights or laser lights at an open-air concert somewhere (can be quite a way, so possibly Cardiff), the clouds act like a reflector.”
Yet there still remains a degree of doubt that these strange lights are something else entirely.
Someone commented on Facebook, “It's covering a lot of area for it to be from the Circus... And wouldn't it have a beam below and be consistent and not disappear and reappear? Very strange.”
Another added, “Me and my mum saw something similar back in Bristol a few years ago but there were two of them. Lasted about ten minutes- looks identical! Any lights from circus wouldn’t look like that, very mysterious.”
It’s not the first time the area has seen a lot of UFO activity.
In 1982, Goytre villagers claimed to have seen everything from strange coloured lights to white explosions in the sky.
A local librarian, together with other motorists, witnessed a disc-shaped object with lights floating over some trees.
One man told the Chronicle that he had been watching a set of lights move around Goytre for a week. He added, "One of my friends has seen them as well, and followed a disc-shaped object all the way back to Cwmbran, where he lives.
A police spokesman told the Chronicle at the time, "All we can say is that if people do see things like this, we are very interested in hearing about it."
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