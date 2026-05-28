As we travel through the highways and byways of life, there are some things we simply cannot unsee.
This is one of them!
A baby boomer going by the stage name of Nanaroo has decided that what the world needs right now is a rap track all about Abergavenny’s KHS.
She may be right. Who are we to protest?
However, for some sensitive souls, just the mere glimpse in your rearview mirror of such a spectacle is enough to haunt your waking hours.
So we thought we’d share.
The nightmare begins innocently enough.
Nanaroo introduces the rap as going out to “King Henry the Seventh School in Abergavenny.”
She may have got the wrong king, but we can forgive her because she’s a hip hopper and her “man Run-E” told her what it is, is what it is.
From then on in the game is on!
KHS is described as a “posh crib talking all Roman,” but “Either way, King H, you’re getting a Yo! Man!”
She then gives a shout out to KHS Headteacher Mr Watson and raps, “Yo Mr Watson, where’s your Sherlock? Gotta join the Nanaroo, find me on TikTok.” The question is, will he? Maybe they’ll get into a rap war and he’ll throw a diss track her way!
We can only wonder, but as we journey into the dark heart of hip hop, Nanaroo continues to showcase her MC skills with a fine flourish as she drops the lines, “Individuality, chat and pose, this is education that everyone knows.”
Nanaroo signs off by rapping, “Give it all you got. Giving me a mic drop. Booosh!”
When the originators of hip hop first began doing their thing back in the South Bronx in the early seventies, could they ever have imagined it would come to this?
Is Nanaroo keeping it real and busting rhymes for stranger times?
Has Granny got game and is playing us all?
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