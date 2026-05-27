One person has been hospitalised after a collision on a road in Abergavenny left a road closed early on Wednesday morning.
Reports of an accident reached police officers at around 3.25am this morning as officers moved to close Hereford road in the Mardy area of the town. The stretch between Greystones Avenue and Maindiff Drive was shut to the public as the sun began to rise.
A Gwent Police spokesperson told The Chronicle, “We got a call about 3.25am this morning reporting a road traffic collision involving one car.”
“One person has been taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.”
Traffic in the area appeared to be coping well as the morning rush hour got underway, with a warning that the signposted diversion could cause congestion.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.