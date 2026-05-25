Tributes have been pouring in for a man who tragically died after an incident in Abergavenny earlier this month.
24-year-old Idris Squires has been described as the “most kind, loving and warm individual you could ever wish to meet” by his family. The 24-year-old was found with life threatening injuries after the incident early on the morning of Friday May 15, when emergency services responded to the scene on Old Hereford Road.
He sadly passed away in hospital days later.
“Idris was a beloved son. We cannot begin to express the loss we feel, along with the rest of his family who have loved and supported him throughout his life which has been tragically cut short,” his family has said.
At only 24, he was only just beginning life's journey but in his short time with us he made a hugely positive impact on so many people's lives.”
“Idris made friends easily and had a huge circle of friends who he cared for very much, and this was reciprocated. We have been inundated with hundreds of messages of support from so many of Idris' young friends. He was the most kind, loving and warm individual you could ever wish to meet.”
“He never thought twice about helping others, young or old, he had the instinct to do the right thing. We are proud of his gift of organ donation - that he elected to be on the donor register, speaks volumes for the man he was.”
“Although we are overwhelmed by the grief of losing such a wonderful young man, we take comfort in the memory of the love, laughter and kindness that he shared with those he met. He will be forever in our thoughts and in our hearts.”
Idris’ family continue to be supported by specialist officers.
Liam Bennett, of Oak Tree Lane, has been remanded in police custody until a further court appearance.
Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who feels they have any information which might be important in the ongoing investigation into Idris’ death.
Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Ellen Joslyn, has appealed to the community for their assistance.
"Our thoughts remain with the victim's family and friends at this difficult time,” she said.
"We would like to thank the community for their support whilst we investigate the circumstances of this tragic death.”
"We understand that reports of this nature can be concerning to our communities.”
"While our enquiries continue over the coming days, you are likely to see an increased number of officers in the area."
“We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or who saw anything suspicious, to please get in touch.”
“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage from Old Hereford Road or Underhill Crescent and the surrounding area around the time of the incident.”
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