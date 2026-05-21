JUST Like buses, you can wait for ages for one bridge to come along, and then two appear at once, almost overnight.
The two new footbridges that have been erected in Castle Meadows have caused quite a stir amongst visitors to Abergavenny’s green and pleasant hotspot.
The newest erection is not the super erection spanning the River Usk that has been getting both pedestrians and motorists hot under the collar for many a year, but a lowly footbridge, similar to the one we reported upon earlier this month.
However, beggars can’t be choosers, and in these austere times, we’re lucky as a town that the council has found the dollar to spend on such old-fashioned and practical things as bridges, as opposed to social cohesion projects.
And who amongst us doesn’t love a good bridge?
The tales we could tell about these architectural fancies.
Like the rest of the UK, Wales has a great number of bridges.
In fact, you could say we’re a nation of bridges that love to be walked over.
For those interested, there’s even a book by author Gwyndaf Breese entitled “The Bridges of Wales.”
Yet be warned, although a truly comprehensive and valuable guide to those seeking to visit and walk across every bridge in Wales, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea.
One disgruntled reviewer on Amazon wrote, “The Bridges of Wales is pretty much the only current book to offer a gazetteer to the viaduct and crossings of Wales, which is a shame, because it’s in many ways quite disappointing. Breese lists bridges by county or river, and gives in some cases quite detailed accounts of their features and history. Map references are given throughout to help the bridge-seeking tourist, and there are some photos as well. His writing style is informative and easy to read, but unfortunately, the book’s flaws are many.”
Everyone is a critic, and although we all may have a book inside us, not everyone has a bridge. Think on that!
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