One disgruntled reviewer on Amazon wrote, “The Bridges of Wales is pretty much the only current book to offer a gazetteer to the viaduct and crossings of Wales, which is a shame, because it’s in many ways quite disappointing. Breese lists bridges by county or river, and gives in some cases quite detailed accounts of their features and history. Map references are given throughout to help the bridge-seeking tourist, and there are some photos as well. His writing style is informative and easy to read, but unfortunately, the book’s flaws are many.”