Not only is it invasive, and really, really, really tough to cut back, it can cheerfully give you a painful unexpected rash. Using ordinary secateurs to cut it back will almost certainly result in carpal tunnel syndrome, so I used the Stihl battery pruners (www.stihl.co.uk). They are a ‘blinking brilliant’ tool but please be careful if using them, as they are razor sharp and once switched on, once you touch the trigger, they close rapidly. That, without going into detail, gives you no option to release and stop the ‘cutting action’, so make sure your ‘free hand’ is well out of the way of the blades. Anyway, I am happy to report that I now have a huge stash of clean, homegrown bamboo canes that will be put to good use in various gardens. And all my fingers.