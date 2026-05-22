Bank Holiday motorists are facing delays heading towards Abergavenny this afternoon due to a collision which has closed one lane on a dual carriageway.
“Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on A40 Raglan towards Abergavenny,” a Gwent Police spokesperson said.”
“The lane is closed which may cause congestion. Please avoid the area, if possible, and find alternative routes for your journey.”
Traffic data from the AA shows major delays on the westbound side of the road. Gwent Police has been approached for a further comment.
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