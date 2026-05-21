RECOGNISE the backdrop in this picture anyone?
Here’s a clue. It’s not the Hollywood Hills, but a purple-headed mountain that rhymes with orange.
However, perspective is everything. And if you were to move the sign slightly to the left, centre it somewhat, and turn up the temperature by 15 degrees or so, you could be in Tinseltown.
You’re not, though. You’re in Wales, looking at a computer or phone and wondering what the hell is going on, and perhaps, where it all went wrong!
Rest assured, there’s no Hollywood royalty or big screen glamour in this little corner of Monmouthshire, but last week we did have a visit from Billy Danter’s fun fair.
And amongst the whirl of the twisters, the giddy aromas of candy floss and burgers, and the heart-pumping excitement of the big bass beat, there was a sign above one of the rides that simply said Hollywood.
There was no reason or rhyme for it to say Hollywood; it just did.
Yet it was enough to catch the wandering eye of local lensman Gabriel Archan, who took a picture and sent it in.
Gabe told the Chronicle, “With the Blorenge as the backdrop, the Hollywood sign seemed to say so much and at the same time nothing at all about the state of Abergavenny. Whatever! It was an interesting picture, and I’ll take a picture of anything!”
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