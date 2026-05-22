A Gilwern man has been charged with murder after a man found with life-threatening injuries in Abergavenny died in hospital.
Liam Bennett, of Oak Tree Lane, has been charged with the offence. The 27-year-old has been remanded into police custody to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Saturday May 23.
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital after being found with serious injuries on Old Hereford Road last Friday (May 15). One arrest was made on suspicion of attempted murder the following day, before the suspect was released on conditional police bail.
Sadly, the man found in Abergavenny later died as a result of his injuries and a murder investigation has since been launched.
The Senior Investigating Officer has once again appealed to the community for any information they might have that could be useful.
"We would like to thank the community for their support whilst we investigate the circumstances of this tragic death,” said DCI Ellen Joslyn.
"We understand that reports of this nature can be concerning to our communities.”
"While our enquiries continue over the coming days, you are likely to see an increased number of officers in the area."
“We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or who saw anything suspicious, to please get in touch.”
“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage from Old Hereford Road or Underhill Crescent and the surrounding area around the time of the incident.”
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