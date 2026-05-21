If this was not peculiar enough, imagine the shock when sometime later residents observed another transformation as “Percy the Pelican” took his turn on the pedestal. Then, at Easter time, the “Easter Bunny” appeared. The latest persona of Bertie is “Larry the Lobster”, and this reporter has it on good authority, from a reliable but secret source, that many more characters are in Bertie’s repertoire, so will they be coming to Crickhowell soon?