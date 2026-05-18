Crickhowell is set for a memorable evening of music this June as the North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity hosts a special fundraising concert at Clarence Hall on Saturday 13 June.
The charity’s “Night of Heart & Harmonies” will bring together the powerful voices of the Tredegar Orpheus Male Voice Choir along with guest performances from Stephanie Webber and Clara Phillips.
Founded in 1909, the Tredegar Orpheus Male Voice Choir has a long tradition of sharing the joy of male voice singing. Fresh from a recent appearance at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the choir will perform a mix of classic and modern pieces that showcase their rich harmonies and deep musical heritage.
They will be joined by Ebbw Vale-born vocalist Stephanie Webber, who shot to national attention on TV’s The Voice in 2015 when she was chosen for mentoring by Tom Jones. Stephanie has since built an impressive international career and is currently headlining on major cruise lines around the world.
Also appearing will be 15-year-old Clara Phillips, a talented Crickhowell High School student from Gilwern. Clara is one of Crickhowell Choral Society’s gifted Choral Scholars and also plays with the Piano Orchestra of South Wales. Her growing reputation makes her one to watch.
Expect an uplifting programme, including traditional hymns, musical theatre favourites and well-known contemporary songs, with a few surprises along the way. Doors open at 6:30pm for a 7pm start, and a licensed bar will be available throughout the evening. The charity will also be raffling a bumper hamper filled with treats.
Tickets for the concert cost £12.50 and can be booked online via the ticketing platform Zeffy – go to tinyurl.com/4p9rhenp – or call Di on 07985 564188.
Proceeds from the evening will help support the charity’s vital work, providing weekly community-based cardiac rehabilitation exercise classes for people living with heart conditions across the region.
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