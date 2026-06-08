A town is set to receive a share of a £1.5 million investment aimed at improving local spaces and revitalising high streets across the UK.
Powys County Council has received the funding from the UK Government’s Pride in Place Impact Fund, which supports short-term projects to improve public and community spaces. Now, Crickhowell will receive an £83,000 share from the pot, which has been divided equally between all of the towns in the county.
The funding will help deliver a range of projects across three key themes:
- Community spaces - improving or refurbishing facilities and helping community organisations make better use of valued local assets.
- Public spaces - enhancing the physical environment through green spaces, play areas, public art, and improved amenities.
- High streets and town centres - making them more attractive and vibrant, including shopfront improvements, bringing empty premises back into use, and supporting markets.
Powys County Council’s Cabinet agreed it would not keep the money for it to spend on projects, and instead offered an equal share to the 18 town councils in the county. They have now been invited to submit their own proposals aligned with their own town or place plans.
Councillor Glyn Preston, Powys County Council's Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: "This funding represents a fantastic opportunity for every town in Powys to invest in projects that will make a real difference to people's day-to-day lives.”
"By allocating an equal share to each of our 18 towns, we are ensuring that communities right across the county can benefit - whether that's through improvements to public spaces, support for local facilities, or breathing new life into our high streets.”
"What's particularly encouraging is that all town councils have come forward with proposals that reflect their local priorities. This is about communities shaping their own future and taking pride in the places they live, work and visit."
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