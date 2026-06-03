In a recent Estyn inspection, Crickhowell High School was praised for being a caring and inclusive community where most learners feel safe, supported and proud of their school. But it also faces a number of challenges to secure further improvement.
Among the six recommendations made by inspectors include a robust management and monitoring of the budget. This includes the use of the school’s facilities in the wider community.
Recently, the school announced it would not be able to open its sports facilities to the community outside of school hours due to financial constraints and fears had been raised it would no longer be able to support Crickhowell Library.
"The report also sets out clear areas where further improvement is required, and we will continue to work closely with the school and governing body to ensure these priorities are addressed and sustained improvements are secured for pupils."
“The school will work closely with the council to ensure that they produce a robust development plan that fully addresses the Estyn recommendations.”
Attendance is also still below pre-pandemic levels and less than that of similar schools within the county. However, the improvement in attendance over the last two years has been praised.
Inspectors also described the school as a caring and inclusive community where most pupils feel safe, supported and proud of their school. The inspection confirmed that safeguarding arrangements are effective, behaviour is generally positive, and pupils benefit from a broad range of enrichment activities, leadership opportunities and pastoral support.
Despite inspectors also highlighting the need to improve overall teaching at the school to ensure learners are given an ‘appropriate challenge’ to their academic ability, they did acknowledge significant improvements since the arrival of a new headteacher at the start of the academic year.
Since his appointment in 2025, the report states there has been clearer strategic direction, strengthened safeguarding practise and steps to improve behaviour and aspects of teaching.
The Sixth Form at Crickhowell High also boasts some of the highest academic attainment of any post-16 establishment in the county. But a proposal to close it, along with every other dedicated sixth form in Powys, was met with frustration from parents and the local community last year.
However, the shakeup to post-16 education has since been delayed.
Powys County Council has said it will work closely with the school's leadership team and governing body to support the development of a clear and focused action plan to address Estyn's recommendations.
It says this will include appropriate challenge and support in taking forward the areas identified for improvement and strengthening outcomes for learners.
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