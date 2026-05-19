AWARD-winning space scientist, broadcaster and author Dame Maggie Aderin will talk about her life and career at the Blake Theatre in Monmouth in June.
Aderin studied at Imperial College, London and has worked in both industrial and academic environments, on missions including the James Webb Space Telescope and various satellites designed to monitor climate change. As CEO of Science Innovation Ltd., she conducts public engagement activities, sharing her love of space and encouraging underrepresented communities to enter STEM.
A Bafta-nominated television presenter, she co-hosts the world’s longest-running science programme BBC The Sky at Night.
Alongside her scientific and academic achievements Maggie is an ambassador for Made by Dyslexia and the International Rescue Committee. Maggie was recognised with a damehood in the 2024 New Year’s Honours list and was honoured with a Barbie doll in her likeness in recognition of her achievements in making space and science accessible to young girls, literally encouraging them to ‘reach for the stars’.
Starchild is Maggie’s emotionally honest and revealing memoir, telling a story of education and prejudice, adversity and ambition, motherhood and the moon – all recounted in her characteristically warm and relatable style. Maggie’s story will inspire you to never give up on your dreams.
'I'd toast the moon and look at the sky... I think it draws us to it; we wonder what lies beyond.'
Starchild was published in February by BBC Books, £22.
Maggie will sign copies of the book after the talk.
Tickets for the event are on sale at Rossiter Books, Church Street, Monmouth, NP25 3BX on 01600 775 572 and via Ticketsource and rossiterbooks.co.uk
Saturday 27th June 7pm - The Blake Theatre, Monmouth- Ticket £15 - Student Ticket £8
£3 of the ticket price is redeemable against the book at the event.
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