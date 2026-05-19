A poet who once inspired the outfit worn by Lewis Hamilton at the Met Gala is making his way to Abergavenny to contribute to the annual Arts Festival.
Join Alex and the audience at The Melville Centre on June 4 for an evening celebrating the power of words and imagination. From rap lyrics to relatable poetry books, Alex Wharton’s journey from a Welsh mining town to Children’s Laureate is a testament to the power of creativity. Everyone is guaranteed to leave this event smiling!
Tickets cost £10 from melvillecentre.org.uk.
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