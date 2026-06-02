THE strange lights spotted in the skies above Abergavenny last weekend had everyone reaching for their phones to capture the unusual event for posterity.
One video that illustrates the phenomenon perfectly was captured by Bishop Crescent resident Stuart Houghton.
Although many have dismissed the erratically moving lights as simply a knock-on effect from the high-intensity spotlight beams used by Uncle Sam’s Great American Circus in nearby Cwmbran, others remain sceptical.
Stuart told the Chronicle, “I first noticed the lights at about 22.45. There was no noise, but they went on for some time before abruptly stopping at round 23.05.”
Stuart added, “They were strange but probably explainable.
“My wife and I joked that it may be the headlights from Nicola Sturgeon driving around the Blorenge trying to hide her husband’s camper van.
“However, we really don’t know what it was. The light looked like it was in the cloud, searching for something.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.