LOCAL charity founder, Martha Holman has just completed the 100km ultra challenge walk on the Jurassic coast.
The walk was organised by the Ultra challenge group and involved hundreds of walkers and runners representing various charities and walking different distances.
Martha walked with Love Zimbabwe trustee, Lucinda Walker who has been with the charity for twelve years.
The back up crew, David Holman, Tanaka Holman, Catrin Cribb and Casey dropped Martha off at the start point, Corfe Castle for an 8am start on Saturday.
The route continued to Swanage, through Lulworth Cove, past Durdle Door, with steep climbs down to Weymouth where a lot of walkers finished.
Weymouth was a late night check in point and both girls needed medical attention at this point for blisters. After a 45 minute stop they continued through the night past Portland Bill, Chesil Beach and on to West Bay.
The night walk was gruelling and time consuming with more blisters and sore legs to cope with.
The next stop was at the 82km mark and a much needed rest was taken, but only for 40 minutes!
For the last 5km, they were joined by Tanka and Casey to give some encouragement and support.
Finally the finish point was reached, in Bridport.
As they crossed the line there were many cheering supporters and friends.
Tired and exhausted but triumphant the girls received their medals!
The walk was done to raise money for a new project at Love Zimbabwe's community centre in Chinamhora. The project will tackle men's mental health problems in the village to help reduce domestic issues and provide new methods of employment.
The target of £5,000 has been reached but more is needed, so it has been increased to £7,000.
If you wish to donate, please go to Just Giving and search for Martha and Lucinda's 100km Jurassic Coast Ultra Challenge for safer families and stronger communities.
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