As the start of meteorological summer beckons and the hangover of the heatwave that showed the country what might be lingers, many will be wondering how they can spend next weekend wisely.
It is no secret Abergavenny is considered one of the foodie hubs of the UK, but those waiting for a slice of something delicious usually have to wait until September before the town is taken over by the smells of food from near and far. Or at least, that was, until last year when the first ever Brynmawr Food Festival took place just a short drive or bus trip from the ‘Gateway to Wales.’
This year, the event is returning following the successful family day out staged by Blaenau Gwent County Council. But this year, the town centre takeover is heading to Ebbw Vale.
There will be over 45 vendors taking over the town centre alongside the usual mix of businesses offering all their culinary delights with other local businesses and traditional Welsh produce on offer for all to sample.
There will be live music from The Kiltics, Beaufort Male Voice Choir, The Hilltop Generations Jazz Band, Ebbw Valley Brass as well as performances from local community groups. Visitors can also expect live food demonstrations at the town’s Learning Action Centre alongside plenty of children’s activities.
Among the focuses this year includes an emphasis on healthy eating, with free recipes to try at home and an affordable, resilient and sustainable food supply for the local area.
Visitors are advised to get to Ebbw Vale town centre via public transport, by booking a Fflecsi bus via the app or walking where possible. The event starts at 12pm and finishes at 7pm.
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