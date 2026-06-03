One of the first performances of this weekend’s Abergavenny Arts Festival has been postponed at short notice due to ‘unforeseen’ circumstances.
Alex Wharton, the former Children’s Laureate for Wales, was due to perform at the Melville Centre on Thursday night with all the proceeds from ticket sales going to support the Abergavenny Arts Festival.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Alex has to cancel, with regret, and we send him our love.”
“Alex has however promised to be back in the Autumn to continue supporting the Abergavenny Arts Festival.”
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