GILWERN based Tanaka Holman has just completed her first film role in which she plays the leading character called Nith.
The film is called Catte, and is based on The cats of Ulthar, a short story by H.P. Lovecraft.
The film is directed by Welsh based director, Ross Ward.
it was filmed in a forest on a private farm near Aberdare which provided the background for the story, set in 1360.
Ross explained, "In plague-ravaged Welsh woods, a starving encampment teeters on the edge of collapse.
“As the fires grow cold and food runs out, desperate measures to quell hunger unleash terrifying cosmic forces.
“Caught in the middle is Nith, torn between obedience to her bickering parents and an uncanny bond with the camp's feral cats who usher her to a new destiny.”
Tanaka explained, "It was a fantastic experience for me as I have only acted in support roles before, but in this film I was the main focus! I even had my own caravan! The other actors were really kind to me and the crew were brilliant. It is a horror film but when you film it it's not really scary, apart from the actual place where we were filming!”
The 14-year-old who attends Crickhowell High School, said, “It was hard work but very enjoyable and I am so grateful to Ross Ward for giving me the opportunity to star in the film. All I did was go to an audition in Cardiff and read part of a script, then two weeks later I was told I had the part!”
The film is currently being edited and will be released sometime this autumn.
As it is a 'short' film, about 20/30 minutes it will be sent film festivals such as Sundown in America for inclusion.
There will also be a premiere in Cardiff when it is released.
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