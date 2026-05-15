A postbox which campaigners successfully lobbied Royal Mail to reinstate last year has been taken away once again.
After they had raised the issue with Senedd Member, Peter Fox MS, a new post box was installed and the community which had previously been ‘cut off’ felt as though they had a two-way postal service once again.
However, less than a year on and much to the ire of local residents, the post box has been removed once again.
“Once again, this vital amenity has been removed from a remote, rural community, and residents are rightly up in arms,” said Mr Fox.
“We do not yet know why the box was removed, but in any case, prior notice should have been given to residents, or, if it was un-planned, an explanation and timeline on when it would be reinstated.”
Recently, the cycling charity, SUSTRANS, has carried out resurfacing works on the nearby cycle path. Contractors are alleged to have taken up the postbox to complete their resurfacing works and left it on the verge without any explanation.
The residents themselves only became aware of the latest instalment in this saga when the local postman came to collect the post only to find there was no longer a post box.
“I have contacted the Royal Mail to make them aware of the latest issue with the post box, and to ask that it is reinstated as soon as possible,” Mr Fox continued.
“No part of my constituency deserves to be left behind, and I will do everything I can to ensure the post box is returned promptly to the area.”
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